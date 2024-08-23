Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A Rights-Based Global Response to Mpox Emergency in Africa

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A health worker attends to an mpox patient at a treatment center in Munigi, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 19, 2024. © 2024 Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo On August 14, following the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (Africa CDC) declaration of mpox as a public health emergency of continental security, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized it as a public health emergency of international concern.Mpox, a highly contagious disease transmitted primarily through close contact with infected individuals, has seen a significant rise in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
