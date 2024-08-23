Tolerance.ca
Tory leadership contenders would be wise to become the ‘heir to Keir’

By Stephen Barber, Professor of Global Affairs, University of East London
The Conservative leadership contest is something of a sideshow to the meaningful politics of government. Whoever wins will inherit a depleted party reeling from arguably its worst ever election defeat. It comprises only 121 MPs, many now in marginal seats (77 are defending majorities where just a 5% swing would see them out).

But worse than that, it is a party that no longer seems to know why it exists. Are any of the contenders capable of leading the Conservatives back into relevance?

Well, six have thrown their hats into the ring: early frontrunner Kemi Badenoch; James…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
