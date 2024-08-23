These colourful diagrams show how air quality has changed in over 100 countries around the world since 1850
By Jim McQuaid, Associate Professor of Atmospheric Composition, University of Leeds
Kirsty Pringle, Atmospheric Scientist and Project Manager, Software Sustainability Institute, The University of Edinburgh
Sam Illingworth, Professor of Creative Pedagogies, Edinburgh Napier University
Air pollution is an unseen menace that poses a major threat to human health and the climate. We have created the air quality stripes, a visual tool that captures global air pollution trends, to bring this hidden threat into sharp focus.
Inspired by professor of climate science Ed Hawkins’ climate…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 23, 2024