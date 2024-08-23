Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

These colourful diagrams show how air quality has changed in over 100 countries around the world since 1850

By Jim McQuaid, Associate Professor of Atmospheric Composition, University of Leeds
Kirsty Pringle, Atmospheric Scientist and Project Manager, Software Sustainability Institute, The University of Edinburgh
Sam Illingworth, Professor of Creative Pedagogies, Edinburgh Napier University
Air pollution is an unseen menace that poses a major threat to human health and the climate. We have created the air quality stripes, a visual tool that captures global air pollution trends, to bring this hidden threat into sharp focus.

Inspired by professor of climate science Ed Hawkins’ climate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Should brands take a stance on social and political issues?
~ Harris delivers warm and strong acceptance speech as Democrats take joy, hope and renewal to the electorate
~ Australia is running low on oral morphine. What does that mean for pain relief in palliative care?
~ Mpox cases in Australia are less severe than in Africa. Here’s what to know about the strain spreading here
~ What exactly are ‘forever chemicals’ – and can we move beyond them?
~ Thailand: Court decision on Tak Bai protest lawsuit a crucial first step towards justice
~ Explicit novel Icebreaker is under fire for its ‘misleading’ cover. A book designer explains – and reveals how covers work
~ Roxanne Tickle’s win in the federal court is a historic victory for transgender women
~ Here’s why more Australian scientists should team up with authors on books about animals
~ Cottage cheese is back and all over TikTok. Two dietitians explain why social media’s obsessed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter