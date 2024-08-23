Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should brands take a stance on social and political issues?

By Geetanjali Saluja, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Technology Sydney
Nitika Garg, Professor of Marketing, UNSW Sydney
And will it help or harm them? As the looming US presidential election brings these questions into sharper focus, here are some things companies should keep in mind.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Harris delivers warm and strong acceptance speech as Democrats take joy, hope and renewal to the electorate
~ Australia is running low on oral morphine. What does that mean for pain relief in palliative care?
~ Mpox cases in Australia are less severe than in Africa. Here’s what to know about the strain spreading here
~ What exactly are ‘forever chemicals’ – and can we move beyond them?
~ Thailand: Court decision on Tak Bai protest lawsuit a crucial first step towards justice
~ Explicit novel Icebreaker is under fire for its ‘misleading’ cover. A book designer explains – and reveals how covers work
~ Roxanne Tickle’s win in the federal court is a historic victory for transgender women
~ Here’s why more Australian scientists should team up with authors on books about animals
~ Cottage cheese is back and all over TikTok. Two dietitians explain why social media’s obsessed
~ In Myanmar’s brutal war, the military is weaponising sexual violence against women, children and LGBTQI+ people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter