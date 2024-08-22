How and why did half-time oranges in junior sports become a tradition?
By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Health & Physical Education (Adj.), Charles Sturt University
Matt Sharman, Senior Lecturer in Health Sciences and Nutrition, University of Tasmania
Tom Hartley, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
It’s not clear why oranges are such a staple during sports events but there are good reasons to eat them during competition.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 22, 2024