Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kneecap: raucous Irish-language comedy reveals lingering effects of the Troubles in west Belfast

By Aoife Ní Laoire, Mac Léinn PhD, Dublin City University
On the face of it, Kneecap, the new film from writer-director Rich Peppiatt, is a fictionalised biopic of a Gaelic hip-hop group from Northern Ireland.

Merging Irish with English, satire with socially conscious lyrics, and reality with absurdity, [Kneecap’s] is a voice which comes screaming from the too-often deprived areas of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Twitter — now X — helps us understand Canadian values and attitudes toward asylum seekers
~ The truth about Tasers: what the statistics and research tell us
~ Bayesian yacht disaster: how specialist search and rescue teams work underwater
~ Spontaneous Acts by Yoko Tawada: an adroit poetic novel about connection post-pandemic
~ How your festival wee could disrupt soil health and water quality
~ Disney wrongful death legal case exposes potential pitfalls of automatically clicking ‘I agree’
~ Gaza update: US politics and the fate of Palestinians increasingly bound up together
~ GCSE results: more young people are studying languages – but the overall picture for language learning remains bleak
~ Five Irish novelists to read while you wait for the new Sally Rooney novel, Intermezzo
~ Javan rhinos, once thought safe from poachers, are anything but
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter