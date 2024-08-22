Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

GCSE results: more young people are studying languages – but the overall picture for language learning remains bleak

By Sascha Stollhans, Associate Professor of Language Pedagogies, University of Leeds
The 2024 GCSE results reveal that more young people in schools in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are opting to study a language. French and Spanish remain the most popular languages, with increases of 2.9% and 6.2% from last year respectively.

German, once in steady decline, has gone up by 3.5% compared to last year, but…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
