Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Italian teenager Carlo Acutis’ upcoming canonization reflects the Vatican’s desire to appeal to a new generation of Catholics

By Michael A. Di Giovine, Professor of Anthropology, West Chester University of Pennsylvania
Italian priest Padre Pio was one of the world’s most prayed-to saints in recent times. As Pio’s generation ages, the Catholic Church is turning to Carlo Acutis to appeal to a new demographic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ GCSE results: more young people are studying languages – but the overall picture for language learning remains bleak
~ Five Irish novelists to read while you wait for the new Sally Rooney novel, Intermezzo
~ Javan rhinos, once thought safe from poachers, are anything but
~ We discovered a new way mountains are formed – from ‘mantle waves’ inside the Earth
~ Even storm chasers get bored at work – here’s what they can teach us about focus
~ Want to fight gender inequality? A review of data from 118 counties shows that development aid works
~ Can a political party get any attention when its rival holds a national convention? Yes, but it’s not easy
~ How debt and taxes conspired to rob Nairobi’s slum-dwelling youth of the promise of a better life
~ Treating Nord Stream blasts as a whodunit misses the point – and plays into Russia’s plan to distract and divide
~ From thoughts to words: How AI deciphers neural signals to help a man with ALS speak
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter