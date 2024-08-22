Gift card scams generate billions for fraudsters and industry as regulators fail to protect consumers − and how one 83-year-old fell into the ‘fear bubble’
By Dr. David P. Weber, Professor of the Practice in Fraud and Forensic Accounting, Salisbury University
Jake Bernstein, Investigative Journalist, The Conversation
Consumers lose more than $5 billion a year to fraud involving gift cards, while the industry exploits regulatory loopholes and delays solutions.
- Thursday, August 22, 2024