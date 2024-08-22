Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How LGBTQ+ people live in Russia after being labeled an extremist community

By Anastasia Pestova
How has life changed for queer people across different regions of Russia after the ban on the LGBTQ+ "movement?" What do they fear and dream about?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
