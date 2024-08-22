Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

David Anderson’s resignation as ABC managing director could be a watershed moment for the broadcaster

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Appointing a new managing director offers the opportunity to reset the organisation’s editorial culture by facing down the relentless attacks on its journalists from right-wing political interests.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Belarusian stand-up comedian who compared Lukasheka to a sparrow is accused of defamation
~ From uprootedness to artistic expression: An interview with Cameroonian artist Salifou Lindou
~ How LGBTQ+ people live in Russia after being labeled an extremist community
~ Grattan on Friday: Presidential battle showcases the differences between US political system and ours
~ The NDIS reform bill has been passed – will it get things ‘back on track’ for people with disability?
~ Ecological art can bring us closer to understanding nature. How does this look in the era of climate change?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Joe Hockey says Kamala Harris and Anthony Albanese share views
~ Rafts of garbage, kelp and other debris could transport alien invaders to a warming Antarctica
~ Social media accelerates trolling – just look at Raygun. How can we stop viral moments from spiralling?
~ The Senate has passed the NDIS reform bill – will it get things ‘back on track’ for people with disability?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter