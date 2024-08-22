Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rafts of garbage, kelp and other debris could transport alien invaders to a warming Antarctica

By Hannah Dawson, Postdoctoral Research Associate in oceanography, University of Tasmania
Adele Morrison, Senior Lecturer in Climate and Fluid Physics, Australian National University
Ceridwen Fraser, Professor in marine science, University of Otago
Matthew England, Scientia Professor and Deputy Director of the ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science, UNSW Sydney
New research shows how marine debris from continents across the southern hemisphere threatens Antarctica’s remote coastline and unique marine ecosystems. Foreign organisms might be hitching a ride.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Social media accelerates trolling – just look at Raygun. How can we stop viral moments from spiralling?
~ The Senate has passed the NDIS reform bill – will it get things ‘back on track’ for people with disability?
~ New Ai Weiwei Rights-Inspired Limited Edition Lithographs
~ DR Congo: 2 Who Criticized ‘State of Siege’ Arrested
~ Australian Children Facing ‘Egregious’ Violations in Justice System
~ Want NZ banking to be more competitive? Then make it easier to switch banks
~ What is ‘sloth fever’? And how can I avoid it when travelling to South America?
~ Republicans believe Tim Walz has been ‘groomed’ by China. But how does China view him?
~ What makes a street ‘cool?’ These Canadian cities have the world’s coolest streets
~ Strongman used to be seen as a super-human novelty sport. Now more women and novices are turning to it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter