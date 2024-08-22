Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media accelerates trolling – just look at Raygun. How can we stop viral moments from spiralling?

By David Tuffley, Senior Lecturer in Applied Ethics & CyberSecurity, Griffith University
Rory Mulcahy, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of the Sunshine Coast
Sameer Deshpande, Associate Professor, Social Marketing, Griffith University
For Australian breaker Rachael “Raygun” Gunn, the 2024 Paris Olympics were marred by an outpouring of online trolling. Gunn’s performance was met with a savage backlash on social media.

Viral videos and memes mocking Gunn’s unconventional style quickly spread, along with a barrage of racist, sexist and body-shaming comments. Trolls accused her of “disgracing” the Olympics and called for her disqualification. Days after the event was over, anonymous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rafts of garbage, kelp and other debris could transport alien invaders to a warming Antarctica
~ The Senate has passed the NDIS reform bill – will it get things ‘back on track’ for people with disability?
~ New Ai Weiwei Rights-Inspired Limited Edition Lithographs
~ DR Congo: 2 Who Criticized ‘State of Siege’ Arrested
~ Australian Children Facing ‘Egregious’ Violations in Justice System
~ Want NZ banking to be more competitive? Then make it easier to switch banks
~ What is ‘sloth fever’? And how can I avoid it when travelling to South America?
~ Republicans believe Tim Walz has been ‘groomed’ by China. But how does China view him?
~ What makes a street ‘cool?’ These Canadian cities have the world’s coolest streets
~ Strongman used to be seen as a super-human novelty sport. Now more women and novices are turning to it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter