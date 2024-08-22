Social media accelerates trolling – just look at Raygun. How can we stop viral moments from spiralling?
By David Tuffley, Senior Lecturer in Applied Ethics & CyberSecurity, Griffith University
Rory Mulcahy, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of the Sunshine Coast
Sameer Deshpande, Associate Professor, Social Marketing, Griffith University
For Australian breaker Rachael “Raygun” Gunn, the 2024 Paris Olympics were marred by an outpouring of online trolling. Gunn’s performance was met with a savage backlash on social media.
Viral videos and memes mocking Gunn’s unconventional style quickly spread, along with a barrage of racist, sexist and body-shaming comments. Trolls accused her of “disgracing” the Olympics and called for her disqualification. Days after the event was over, anonymous…
