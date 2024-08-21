What is ‘sloth fever’? And how can I avoid it when travelling to South America?
By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor and Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney
Andrew van den Hurk, Medical Entomologist, The University of Queensland
Travellers to South and Central America are being warned to avoid biting insects after a rise in cases of the potential fatal disease caused by Oropouche virus. Here’s what you need to know.
Wednesday, August 21, 2024