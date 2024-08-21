Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
What is ‘sloth fever’? And how can I avoid it when travelling to South America?

By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor and Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney
Andrew van den Hurk, Medical Entomologist, The University of Queensland
Travellers to South and Central America are being warned to avoid biting insects after a rise in cases of the potential fatal disease caused by Oropouche virus. Here’s what you need to know.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
