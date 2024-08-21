Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Republicans believe Tim Walz has been ‘groomed’ by China. But how does China view him?

By Czeslaw Tubilewicz, Senior Lecturer, Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Adelaide
Liu Weiqi, PhD candidate in marketing, Xi'an Jiaotong University
When Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ team vetted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate, his Midwestern roots and background as a teacher, coach and veteran distinguished him from the typical “coastal elite”. However, it’s unclear whether her team considered Walz’s ties to China to be an asset or a potential liability.

Walz first travelled to China in 1989-1990 to teach in the southern city of Foshan. In subsequent years, he organised study tours…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
