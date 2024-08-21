Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s privacy regulator just dropped its case against ‘troubling’ facial recognition company Clearview AI. Now what?

By Rita Matulionyte, Associate Professor in Law, Macquarie University
The office of the Australian Information Commissioner announced this week it would be taking no further action against facial recognition company Clearview AI. This marked a significant victory for one of the most controversial technology companies in the world.

In 2021, Australia’s privacy regulator ruled Clearview AI broke privacy laws for scraping millions of photographs from social media sites such as Facebook and using them to train its facial recognition tool. It ordered the company to stop…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
