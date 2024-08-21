Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What makes a city great for running and how can we promote ‘runnability’ in urban design?

By Jua Cilliers, Head of School of Built Environment, Professor of Urban Planning, University of Technology Sydney
If you’ve ever run a big marathon in your city, you’ll know the feeling can be electric. Blocked off streets, cars temporarily banished from the road and a sense of enormous freedom as you run.

For most runners, however, running through cities on an ordinary day is not always pleasant. Planners often focus on walkability and bicycle-friendly cities, which is great to promote active transport. But we don’t generally plan cities to be good for runners.

Yet, millions of us are runners; it’s one of the world’s mostThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Sudan aid breakthrough, rights in Afghanistan, Myanmar displacement continues
~ The unique sounds of South Africa are a reminder of the country’s traditions, struggle, and resilience
~ Thwaites Glacier won’t collapse like dominoes as feared, study finds, but that doesn’t mean the ‘Doomsday Glacier’ is stable
~ Will tornadoes and waterspouts thrive as Earth heats up?
~ Avalanches can grow 100 times larger under the sea than on land – here’s why they’re a risk to the internet
~ As human population grows, people and wildlife will share more living spaces around the world
~ Best Australian books of the 21st century: as chosen by 50 experts
~ NT election: promises for Indigenous people buckle under history’s weight
~ We need to better support First Nations women with violence-related brain injuries. Here’s how
~ Heaviest antimatter observation yet will fine-tune numbers for dark matter search
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter