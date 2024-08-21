Chemical industry failing to stop emissions of super-strong greenhouse gas HFC-23 – new research
By Dominique Rust, Research Associate, School of Chemistry, University of Bristol
Kieran Stanley, Senior Research Fellow, School of Chemistry, University of Bristol
Stephen Henne, Senior Scientist, Group Atmospheric Modelling and Remote Sensing, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Factories producing non-stick coatings for cookware aren’t properly limiting emissions of one of the most potent greenhouse gases, our research suggests.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 21, 2024