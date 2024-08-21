Tolerance.ca
Waterspouts can be as dangerous as tornadoes on land – expert Q+A

By Astrid Werkmeister, Knowledge Exchange Associate in Satellite Applications for Sustainable Development, University of Strathclyde
After weeks of intense heatwaves and high sea temperatures, a freak storm off the coast of Sicily sunk a British-flagged yacht named the Bayesian early on Monday August 19. At the time of writing, several people are thought to have been killed or are missing.

The storm is believed to have spawned a “tornadic waterspout” that struck and capsized the vessel. What are these, and are they a symptom of a warming world? We asked Astrid…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
