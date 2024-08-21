Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How software developers feel about AI reshaping their work – and what this tells the rest of us

By Najmeh Hafezieh, Lecturer in Digital Innovation and Analytics, Royal Holloway University of London
Farjam Eshraghian, Senior Lecturer in Digital Business, University of Westminster
The narrative around the infiltration of artificial intelligence (AI) into our professional lives is often tinged with fear. Can a computer do what I do faster and more cheaply? Will my skills become obsolete? What if a robot takes my job?

Software programmers are at the forefront of facing up to this fear. AI assistants that write code are not science fiction but becoming an established part of software development…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
