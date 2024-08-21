Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuelan women say polarization in Venezuela is over

By Melissa Vida
“The government says the protesters are fascists, but that is not true. They are ordinary people, from the popular neighborhoods, who finally take to the streets to condemn the fraud.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politicians step up attacks on the teaching of scientific theories in US schools
~ America’s Iran policy is a failure − piecemeal deterrence and sanctions can go only so far
~ Democratic Party’s embrace of organized labor in 2024 elections has long roots that had started to wither
~ Los Angeles is in a 4-year sprint to deliver a car-free 2028 Olympics
~ Squid have tiny teeth in their suckers − scientists could use their unique properties to make self-healing materials
~ Kursk was the site of a massive WWII tank battle – now it’s at the heart of Ukraine’s counterattack
~ The Voyage Home is a fierce and chilling end to Pat Barker’s Women of Troy trilogy
~ Celebrity endorsement can be good for brands, but it’s a complicated relationship
~ Space missions are getting more complex − lessons from Amazon and FedEx can inform satellite and spacecraft management in orbit
~ China leans into using AI − even as the US leads in developing it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter