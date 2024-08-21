Tolerance.ca
Kursk was the site of a massive WWII tank battle – now it’s at the heart of Ukraine’s counterattack

By Harry Bennett, Associate Professor (Reader) in History, University of Plymouth
Students of military history know the battle of Kursk in 1943 as the largest-ever clash of armoured forces – a battle that would prove a vital turning point in the defeat of Nazi Germany. It was a battle that devoured the strength of the German armed forces, and demonstrated the growing effectiveness of the Red Army and maturity of its general staff.

The battle opened on July 5 1943. It saw an initial…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
