Space missions are getting more complex − lessons from Amazon and FedEx can inform satellite and spacecraft management in orbit
By Koki Ho, Associate Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Mariel Borowitz, Associate Professor of International Affairs, Georgia Institute of Technology
The space missions of the future will need to coordinate multiple satellites and spacecraft − and figure out how to refuel, repair and even replace them in orbit.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 21, 2024