Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Increasing numbers of sexual offences on public transport recorded – but many experiences are still normalised and go unreported

By Jennifer Grant, Teaching Fellow, Community Justice, University of Portsmouth
The British Transport Police’s 2024 annual report shows that there has been a 10% rise in recorded sexual offences against women on railways from the previous year. The number is up from 2,246 to 2,475.

The report suggests that these rising figures may be because more women are reporting their experiences, rather than an increase in sexual crimes on public transport. But it’s likely that this is just a fraction of the sexual offences that take place.

A survey…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuelan women say polarization in Venezuela is over
~ Politicians step up attacks on the teaching of scientific theories in US schools
~ America’s Iran policy is a failure − piecemeal deterrence and sanctions can go only so far
~ Democratic Party’s embrace of organized labor in 2024 elections has long roots that had started to wither
~ Los Angeles is in a 4-year sprint to deliver a car-free 2028 Olympics
~ Squid have tiny teeth in their suckers − scientists could use their unique properties to make self-healing materials
~ Kursk was the site of a massive WWII tank battle – now it’s at the heart of Ukraine’s counterattack
~ The Voyage Home is a fierce and chilling end to Pat Barker’s Women of Troy trilogy
~ Celebrity endorsement can be good for brands, but it’s a complicated relationship
~ Space missions are getting more complex − lessons from Amazon and FedEx can inform satellite and spacecraft management in orbit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter