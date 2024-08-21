Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Inquiry raises deep concerns over Labor’s $1.5 billion cash splash for new NT gas hub

By Melissa Haswell, Professor of Practice (Environmental Wellbeing), Indigenous Strategy and Services, Honorary Professor (Geosciences) at University of Sydney & Professor of Health, Safety and Environment, Queensland University of Technology, University of Sydney
The proposed Middle Arm industrial hub opens the door to serious environmental damage, and suffering for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike.The Conversation


