Europe: New Amnesty briefing analyzes landmark climate judgments of the European Court of Human Rights

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has today published a briefing that analyzes three landmark climate judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), issued on 9 April 2024, on cases brought by older Swiss women, six young Portuguese people, and a former French mayor and member of the European Parliament.   Climate inaction, ruled out!, provides an overview […] The post Europe: New Amnesty briefing analyzes landmark climate judgments of the European Court of Human Rights   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
