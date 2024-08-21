Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: New watchdog won’t stop bad behaviour in parliament

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
A new Parliamentary Standards Commission will oversee behaviour codes for parliamentarians and their staff. The primary function of the commission will be to investigate allegations of code breaches.The Conversation


