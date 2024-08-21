Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Conscription Used to Punish Prosecutors, Judges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burkina Faso coup leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore participates in a ceremony in the capital, Ouagadougou, October 15, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Kilaye Bationo, File (Nairobi) – Burkina Faso's military authorities are misusing an emergency law to unlawfully conscript magistrates – prosecutors and judges – who have opened legal proceedings against junta supporters, Human Rights Watch said today. These recent conscriptions come amid the Burkinabè junta’s growing repression of dissidents, journalists, human rights defenders, and political opponents.Between August 9 and 12, 2024,…


Read complete article

