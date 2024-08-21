The right to disconnect from work – and employer surveillance – is growing globally. Why is NZ lagging?
By Amanda Reilly, Senior Lecturer in Commercial Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Joshua A.T. Fairfield, Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University
Advances in technology mean employers can keep tabs on workers long after the workday has finished. New Zealand needs to follow global examples and strengthen workers rights beyond the workplace.
- Tuesday, August 20, 2024