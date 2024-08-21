Somatic therapies may build awareness of the mind-body connection to treat trauma. Could they could help you?
By Christopher Patterson, Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of Wollongong
Lorna Moxham, Professor of Mental Health Nursing, University of Wollongong
Somatic therapies go further than understanding that emotions like stress can affect physical health. People are guided to bring awareness to their body and explore how sensations may be released.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 20, 2024