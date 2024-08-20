Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada must continue cutting emissions regardless of the actions of other polluters

By Richard Sandbrook, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, University of Toronto
I have, over the years, lost count of the number of times I have seen or heard people say that it doesn’t matter what Canada, or the more-developed world, does to reduce carbon emissions. It is argued that the main global problem is that major emitters such as China, India, Russia and Brazil continue full tilt for economic growth at any carbon-cost. Consequently, global emissions continue to grow, despite falling emissions in the West.

While it is true that emerging…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
~ Calls to ban ‘harmful pornography’ are rife. Here’s what teens actually think about porn
~ ‘Not my boy.’ When teachers are harassed by students, some schools and parents fail to help
~ Australia won’t have ‘green steel’ to itself. Africa is poised to become a global hub
~ Yes, it’s difficult for governments to pick green industry winners – but it’s essential Australia tries
~ A new ‘AI scientist’ can write science papers without any human input. Here’s why that’s a problem
~ Men have a biological clock too. Here’s what’s more likely when dads are over 50
~ The Alien films have always been contradictory in their feminism – but Alien: Romulus avoids the issue entirely
~ We need far stronger support systems in the fight against gender-based violence
~ According to the UN, Canadians with intellectual disabilities are being exploited
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter