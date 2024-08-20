Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women who opposed votes for women: the case of Mrs Humphry Ward

By Laura Edwards, PhD candidate, School of History, Law, and Social Sciences, Bangor University
Even today, we struggle to understand why it would be the case that women once opposed giving the vote to women. But, at the turn of the 20th century, when some were fighting for their rights, others were mounting a counter-movement against feminist reforms.

The emergence of anti-feminism was a response to the first wave of feminism, which took place roughly between 1848 and 1920. This resistance mainly involved questioning and challenging the ways in which feminism was being expressed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
