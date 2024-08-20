Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s electricity market is a mess. Rolling out rooftop solar would change the game

By Stephen Poletti, Associate Professor Energy Economics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Bruce Mountain, Professor and Director, Victoria Energy Policy Centre, Victoria University
Geoff Bertram, Visiting Scholar, School of History, Philosophy, Political Science and International Relations, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Energy Minister Simeon Brown wants to explore importing gas to prop up electricity generation – but subsidising the expansion of rooftop solar would be quicker, cheaper and more popular.The Conversation


