Human Rights Observatory

Uganda and the DRC conflict: the interests driving Kampala’s involvement

By Kristof Titeca, Professor in International Development, University of Antwerp
Uganda’s interest in natural resources during the second Congo war has had a lasting impact on how it’s perceived in the DRC.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
