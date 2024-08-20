Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The overshoot myth: you can’t keep burning fossil fuels and expect scientists of the future to get us back to 1.5°C

By James Dyke, Associate Professor in Earth System Science, University of Exeter
Robert Watson, Emeritus Professor in Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia
Wolfgang Knorr, Senior Research Scientist, Physical Geography and Ecosystem Science, Lund University
The net zero approach of the Paris agreement has become detached from reality as it is increasingly relies on science fiction levels of speculative technology.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
