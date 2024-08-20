The overshoot myth: you can’t keep burning fossil fuels and expect scientists of the future to get us back to 1.5°C
By James Dyke, Associate Professor in Earth System Science, University of Exeter
Robert Watson, Emeritus Professor in Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia
Wolfgang Knorr, Senior Research Scientist, Physical Geography and Ecosystem Science, Lund University
The net zero approach of the Paris agreement has become detached from reality as it is increasingly relies on science fiction levels of speculative technology.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 20, 2024