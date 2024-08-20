Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Violent Attacks on Government Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A demonstrator draped with the Georgian national and EU flags stands in front of police who are blocking the way to the parliament building, during a protest against the “foreign agent” law in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 14, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov (Berlin) – Georgian authorities have yet to demonstrate that they are conducting effective investigations into a spate of violent attacks on civic and political activists over recent months, Human Rights Watch said today. Impunity for these attacks risks encouraging further political violence and instability…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
