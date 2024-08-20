Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Strength training has a range of benefits for women. Here are 4 ways to get into weights

By Erin Kelly, Lecturer and PhD Candidate, Discipline of Sport and Exercise Science, University of Canberra
Picture a gym ten years ago: the weights room was largely a male-dominated space, with women mostly doing cardio exercise. Fast-forward to today and you’re likely to see women of all ages and backgrounds confidently navigating weights equipment.

This is more than just anecdotal. According to data from the Australian Sports Commission, the number of women participating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia: Prospective Presidential Candidates Barred
~ ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric: A human life is a human life
~ Do you have knee pain from osteoarthritis? You might not need surgery. Here’s what to try instead
~ What does family look like in Australia? It’s more diverse than you think
~ ‘I don’t even know what the Australian TV shows are’: how streaming has changed kids’ viewing in Australia
~ Neurotechnology is becoming widespread in workplaces – and our brain data needs to be protected
~ Outdated and imprecise: why it’s time we retired the term ‘race relations’
~ We know parents shape their children’s reading – but so can aunts, uncles and grandparents, by sharing beloved books
~ Can AI pick IVF embryos as well as a human? First randomised controlled trial shows promise
~ ‘Well-placed for growth’: Booktopia has been saved by an online electronics store – which plans to invest millions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter