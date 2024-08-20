Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Neurotechnology is becoming widespread in workplaces – and our brain data needs to be protected

By Edward Musole, PhD Law Candidate, University of New England
As remote work became standard around the world during the COVID pandemic, employee surveillance rapidly intensified. Companies started deploying software to electronically monitor their employees’ web browsing history, emails and webcams – all in the name of ensuring continued productivity.

While the worst of the pandemic is behind us, the intense digital surveillance of workers continues. And it is set to increase even more with the growing popularity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia: Prospective Presidential Candidates Barred
~ ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric: A human life is a human life
~ Strength training has a range of benefits for women. Here are 4 ways to get into weights
~ Do you have knee pain from osteoarthritis? You might not need surgery. Here’s what to try instead
~ What does family look like in Australia? It’s more diverse than you think
~ ‘I don’t even know what the Australian TV shows are’: how streaming has changed kids’ viewing in Australia
~ Outdated and imprecise: why it’s time we retired the term ‘race relations’
~ We know parents shape their children’s reading – but so can aunts, uncles and grandparents, by sharing beloved books
~ Can AI pick IVF embryos as well as a human? First randomised controlled trial shows promise
~ ‘Well-placed for growth’: Booktopia has been saved by an online electronics store – which plans to invest millions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter