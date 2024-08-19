Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Raise Rights Concerns in Indonesia Meetings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, left, walks with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles following their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 23, 2024.  © 2024 AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim (Sydney) – Australian leaders should discuss human rights issues with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo during meetings in Canberra on August 20, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. Australia should seek commitments from Prabowo to uphold religious freedom, protect Indigenous and religious minorities, and revise government policies…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
