Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A more varied diet would help the world’s economy as well as its health

By Shonil Bhagwat, Professor of Environment and Development, The Open University
Emmanuel Junior Zuza, Senior lecturer, Royal Agricultural University
Humans rely on a very narrow selection of plant and animal food products – but more diversity could boost local and regional economies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Russian gender-based disinformation could influence the 2024 U.S. presidential election
~ Bali gives a snapshot of what ‘overtourism’ looks like in the developing world
~ Learn how to budget with the help of psychology
~ What your nose can tell you about your health
~ How fly fishing strengthens our connection with wildlife and fosters conservation efforts
~ How to say a beautiful ‘hello’ – inspired by philosophy from non-English speaking cultures
~ Five things that can help autistic students settle into university
~ Venezuelans use AI avatars and Instagram Live to fight back Maduro's repression
~ Slingshot in space: the tricky manoeuvre that will use Earth and the Moon to send the Juice mission to Jupiter
~ Onyeka Onwenu remembered: Nigerian pop star, activist and voice of national unity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter