Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slingshot in space: the tricky manoeuvre that will use Earth and the Moon to send the Juice mission to Jupiter

By Nicola Baresi, Lecturer in Orbital Mechanics, Surrey Space Centre, University of Surrey
Christopher Bridges, Reader in Onboard Data Handling, University of Surrey
A European spacecraft is about to zip by both Earth and the Moon in the space of 24 hours. In the early 2030s, the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) mission will be the first European probe to orbit Jupiter. But first, it needs to carry out a key manoeuvre to help set up its eventual encounter with the giant planet.

Juice will fly by the Moon at 22:16 BST on August 19. It will then zip by Earth on August 20 at 22:57 BST.

It’s now 16 months since Juice launched from


