Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: Release of Floriane Irangabiye a welcome but long overdue step

By Amnesty International
Responding to the release from prison of Burundian journalist Floriane Irangabiye on 16 August, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Sarah Jackson said: “While we welcome the release of Floriane Irangabiye, she should never have spent even a single night behind bars simply for exercising her human rights. We are happy […] The post Burundi: Release of Floriane Irangabiye a welcome but long overdue step appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
