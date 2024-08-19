Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India’s alternative facts: how the government of Narendra Modi invents its own kind of ‘experts’ to legitimise its policies

By Anuradha Sajjanhar, Lecturer in Politics and Policy, University of East Anglia
Narendra Modi was reelected as India’s prime minister in June for a historic third term. Yet his Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) does not have the privilege of an absolute majority for the first time in a decade. It will head a coalition government that is already rife with disagreement.

The result has called into doubt what many perceived to be an unwavering level of support for the BJP’s core ethos of Hindu nationalism, as well as its claims…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
