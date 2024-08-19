Tolerance.ca
Australia’s IV fluids shortage will likely last all year. Here’s what that means for surgeries

By Stuart Marshall, Associate Professor, Department of Critical Care, The University of Melbourne
The current shortage of sterile intravenous (IV) fluids is a serious ongoing concern for doctors across Australia. During surgery, these sterile fluids are essential to administer drugs and hydrate patients intravenously (via the veins).

But supplies of two of the most common solutions are critically low.

The Conversation


© The Conversation
