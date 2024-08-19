Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID cost the Australian economy almost $10 billion in 2022 – new research

By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC L3 Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Long Chu, Associate Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Quentin Grafton, Australian Laureate Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Tom Kompas, Professor of Environmental Economics and Biosecurity, The University of Melbourne
Valentina Costantino, Research Associate, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates 10–20% of people suffer from long COVID after they recover from the initial COVID infection.

Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath and “brain fog”, but more than 200 different symptoms have been linked to long COVID. The condition affects daily functioning and can be debilitating.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alain Delon was an enigmatic anti-hero, and France’s most beautiful male movie star
~ Thailand’s democracy has taken another hit, but it won’t halt the march toward a more progressive society
~ Australia’s gender pay gap has hit a record low – but we still have work to do
~ Albanese’s right to set crossbenchers’ personal staffing numbers faces scrutiny
~ Australia’s IV fluids shortage will likely last all year. Here’s what that means for surgeries
~ Yemen: Israeli Port Attack Possible War Crime
~ Global: Governments’ brazen flouting of Arms Trade Treaty rules leading to devastating loss of life
~ Kamala Harris’ polls surge stalls ahead of Democratic National Convention
~ Love and trauma resound and rebound in Evie Wyld’s The Echoes
~ What is ‘model collapse’? An expert explains the rumours about an impending AI doom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter