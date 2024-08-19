Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Israeli Port Attack Possible War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Oil tanks burn following an Israeli strike at the port in Hodeidah, Yemen, July 20, 2024.  © 2024 AP Photo (Beirut) – The Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port on the evening of July 20, 2024, were an apparently unlawful indiscriminate or disproportionate attack on civilians that could have a long-term impact on millions of Yemenis who rely on the port for food and humanitarian aid, Human Rights Watch said today.The Israeli strikes came a day after a Houthi drone strike, which may amount to a war crime, on a Tel Aviv residential…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alain Delon was an enigmatic anti-hero, and France’s most beautiful male movie star
~ Thailand’s democracy has taken another hit, but it won’t halt the march toward a more progressive society
~ Australia’s gender pay gap has hit a record low – but we still have work to do
~ Albanese’s right to set crossbenchers’ personal staffing numbers faces scrutiny
~ Australia’s IV fluids shortage will likely last all year. Here’s what that means for surgeries
~ Long COVID cost the Australian economy almost $10 billion in 2022 – new research
~ Global: Governments’ brazen flouting of Arms Trade Treaty rules leading to devastating loss of life
~ Kamala Harris’ polls surge stalls ahead of Democratic National Convention
~ Love and trauma resound and rebound in Evie Wyld’s The Echoes
~ What is ‘model collapse’? An expert explains the rumours about an impending AI doom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter