Human Rights Observatory

Love and trauma resound and rebound in Evie Wyld’s The Echoes

By Fiona Morrison, Associate Professor, Literary Studies, UNSW Sydney
In her fourth novel The Echoes, Evie Wyld orchestrates multiple narrative points of view through the intriguing figure of the echo. Love and trauma resound and rebound throughout. Persistent echoes are present in bodies, memories, photographs and places.

The Echoes is at once the name of a striking, if haunted, property in the remote northeastern goldfields of Western Australia on the lands of Wongi people, and a description of the novel’s strange modes of reverberation: the partial repetitions that…The Conversation


