Sweet home, Chicago: the Democrats return to the site of their most tumultuous convention. This time, they are united
By Liam Byrne, Honorary Fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, The University of Melbourne
Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Chicago has been a site of both discord and hope for the Democrats. As the party nominates Kamala Harris this week, it will seek to put conflict behind it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 18, 2024