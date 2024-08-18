Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Generative AI hype is ending – and now the technology might actually become useful

By Vitomir Kovanovic, Senior Lecturer in Learning Analytics, University of South Australia
Less than two years ago, the launch of ChatGPT started a generative AI frenzy. Some said the technology would trigger a fourth industrial revolution, completely reshaping the world as we know it.

In March 2023, Goldman Sachs predicted 300 million jobs would be lostThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
