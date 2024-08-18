Australia’s nature is in deep crisis. These 3 easy steps would give our new environment laws teeth
By Peter Burnett, Honorary Associate Professor, ANU College of Law, Australian National University
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Science, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow in Biodiversity, Charles Darwin University
Martine Maron, Professor of Environmental Management, The University of Queensland
Spotlight on Australia’s ‘nature positive’ environmental reforms: last chance for this parliament to get serious about halting the decline of nature.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 18, 2024